Here’s our two-minute drill after the Seahawks fell to the Rams in Los Angeles 9-3:

Player of the game: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was playing on a gimpy ankle and was unable to guide the Seahawks to a touchdown for the first time since the 2012 season, went 22 of 35 for 254 yards and an 84.7 quarterback rating.

Play of the game: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had left the game with a knee injury late in the first half, returned in the fourth quarter and caught a 53-yard pass from Wilson with less than two minutes to go. At that point, the Seahawks had gained 60 yards total during three previous possessions.

Turning point: Three plays after Lockett’s catch set up the Seahawks at the Rams 35, Christine Michael caught a short pass that he carried for eight yards before fumbling. The ball was recovered by Ogletree at the Rams 29 with less than a minute to go, sealing Seattle’s fate.

By the numbers

2012 The last time the Seahawks went without a touchdown. They lost to the 49ers, 13-6, on Oct. 18 of that season.

1 Possession that has resulted in a touchdown for the Seahawks this season. Seattle has had 22 possessions in two games, and the Seahawks have punted 13 times, gotten three field goals, turned the ball over on a fumble or interception four times and turned the ball over on downs once.

-7 Rushing yards for running back Thomas Rawls on seven carries before leaving with a leg injury.

91,046 Attendance for the first Rams home game in Southern California since the 1994 season. The Rams drew 25,705 for its final home game in 1994, against Washington at Anaheim Stadium.