Here is the latest fishing report from Mike Meseberg at MarDon Resort on the Potholes Reservoir:

Potholes Reservoir has been producing some very large yellow perch at the mouth of Frenchman’s Wasteway in fifteen feet of water where Crab Creek enters Potholes and the Goose Island area. Crappie action has been reported as being good where Winchester Wasteway enters Potholes. Channel catfish have been reported in the Lind Coulee arm of Potholes.

Bass fishing has been very active near Goose Island, using jigs. One group reported 21 smallmouth and two walleyes to 24 inches. The sand dunes have been very good for largemouth. Be very cautious when driving a boat in the sand dunes this time of year.

The 2016 MarDon Marathon Dock Tournament is this weekend. We fish all night and all day into Sunday until 11:00 am, when we present awards and trophies. We have a raffle on Sunday to support CWFAC (Central Washington Fish Advisory Committee). After the awards and raffle, we have a fried chicken dinner and pie social.

This dock event was the idea brought to us by the late Sue Madison, which has provided many people years of enjoyment and a fun finish to summer. Remember no boats, just dock and bank fishing. The entrance fee is $40.00 per person.

The Potholes water level is currently 1030 compared to 1028.8 last year at this time.