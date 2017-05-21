MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ top diplomat has sought to downplay President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that Chinese President Xi Jinping told him China would go to war with Manila if it insists on drilling for oil in the disputed South China Sea, saying they were not threatening each other but talking about preventing conflict.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Monday the context of talks last week in China was how to avoid conflict and there was no language or tone of disrespect.

Duterte said Friday he raised the Philippines’ arbitral victory against Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea and told Xi Manila intends to drill for oil there. He said the reply was China and the Philippines are friends, but Beijing will go to war if Manila forces the issue.