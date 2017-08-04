An appeals court overturned the conviction of an Oregon man with bipolar disorder who attacked a hunter while naked and claiming to be a Sasquatch.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An appeals court overturned the conviction of an Oregon man with bipolar disorder who attacked a hunter while naked and claiming to be a Sasquatch.

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Linus Norgren’s statements to a deputy shouldn’t have been allowed at trial.

Norgren told authorities he was a Sasquatch from a family of Sasquatches. The appellate judges said that’s enough to show he had a break from reality, and his waiver of Miranda rights was not knowing and intelligent.

Washington County deputies arrested Norgren in October 2013, saying the man hit the hunter with a rock and tried to choke him in woods west of Portland. The hunter fought back and held the naked man at gunpoint.

Norgren was convicted of assault and attempted murder, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The case returns to Washington County.

The Associated Press