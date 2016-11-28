Boys basketball

Bothell 78, Juanita 77

In a tight game that saw both teams score 17 fourth quarter points, Bothell came out ahead in a season-opening victory. A 22-point 3rd quarter put Juanita back in the game, but Bothell,with a 27-point performance from Josh Kollman, managed to hold on for the season-opening victory.

Tahoma 70, Auburn-Mountainview 48

Led by 20 points from Peyton Anderson, Tahoma turned what had been a slim halftime lead into a 22 point victory over the Lions. At halftime, the Bears led 31-26, but erupted for 22 points in the third quarter, to put the game out of reach.

Girls Basketball

Hazen 46, Renton 34

In an encouraging season-opener, Hazen toppled Renton, thanks to 19 points from Sharaya Coe and 13 points from Brenna Hairston. An 18-point third quarter gave Hazen a cushion that Renton could not overcome.