Boys Basketball

Lindbergh 73, White River 62

This game went into halftime tied at 33, but a pair of 20-point quarters from the Lindbergh offense in the second half helped them surge ahead of the Hornets. A trio of Lindbergh shooters scored at least 15 points, powering an offense that currently has them in third place in the 2A standings. Justin Ellerbe led the Eagles with 20 points, including six three-pointers, while Jalen Green had the performance of the night, putting up 18 points with 15 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Bellevue 59, Redmond 35

The first-place Wolverines took control of the game in the second half, scoring 20 points in the third quarter. In the fourth, Bellevue put the game out of reach, scoring 15 points while holding the Indians to only 4. Andrew Kenny put up 22 points for Bellevue, who stretched their division lead to 1.5 games over Liberty.

Girls Basketball

White River 80, Lindbergh 51

A 47-point first half and a strong performance from Kendall Bird gave White River a big victory over the conference rival Eagles. Bird dominated on both sides of the ball, putting up 30 points and collecting 13 rebounds. With the win, White River goes to 11-1 on the season, and sits in first place in the 2A standings.

