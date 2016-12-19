ROME (AP) — A Milan court has acquitted nine former Pirelli managers of manslaughter and of causing grave harm in factory workers’ deaths or illnesses blamed on asbestos.

The Italian news agency ANSA said relatives of some the 28 workers shouted “shame” when the court delivered its verdict Monday.

The workers had worked in Milan factories of Pirelli in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2015, a separate trial in Milan resulted in the conviction of 11 other former Pirelli managers of manslaughter for the deaths of some 20 workers who developed tumors or lung disease after exposure to asbestos. Prosecutors in that case said the workers weren’t properly protected from asbestos. All 11 convictions were overturned last month upon appeal.

Pirelli had no comment on Monday’s acquittals.