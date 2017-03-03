MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Tennessee police officer during a chaotic raid of his home is scheduled to be sentenced.
Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Beasley is scheduled to sentence 25-year-old Treveno Campbell at a Friday morning hearing in Memphis.
Campbell faces up to 25 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction in the shooting of Officer Martoiya Lang. She was part of a team of six officers who broke into Campbell’s rented house as they served a drug warrant on Dec. 14, 2012.
Campbell also faces sentencing in the attempted second-degree murder of two officers and reckless endangerment of the other three.
Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four, was the first female Memphis officer to be killed in the line of duty.
