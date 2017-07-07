The Mariners recalled right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and sent Sam Gaviglio to Tacoma in a move designed to give the Mariners more depth in the bullpen.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said the move was planned before Thursday’s game, when Gaviglio struggled. He allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, forcing long-reliever Yovani Gallardo to pitch 4 1/3 innings and thus making him unavailable until after the All-Star break.

The Mariners won’t need Gaviglio to start again until the fifth day after the All Star break, so they added depth to the bullpen with Pagan.

Pagan has a 4.22 ERA in four appearances for the Mariners this season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 23 games in Tacoma.

Rotation after the All-Star break: James Paxton, Felix Hernandez and rookie Andrew Moore will likely make the Mariners’ first three starts after the All-Star break.

“That’s not in stone yet,” Servais said, “but that’s kind of what we’ve talked about.”

Ariel Miranda is also locked into the rotation, leaving the Mariners with the fifth spot in their rotation still up in the air. Gaviglio could return to fill that fifth spot or the Mariners could reinsert Gallardo into the rotation.

Gallardo has allowed only one run in 10 1/3 innings since moving to the bullpen.