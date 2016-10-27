Longtime captain Brad Evans again on the bench as the Sounders vie for a berth in the Western Conference semifinals.

Here are the notable notes for Thursday night’s one-game Western Conference playoff between the Sounders and Sporting Kansas City at CenturyLink Field:

Ismael Elfath is the referee, Peter Manikowski and Corey Parker are his assistants and Ricardo Salazar is the fourth official.

Kansas City defeated Seattle twice in the regular season: 1-0 at CenturyLink in March and the 3-0 rout at Children’s Mercy Park in late July that cost longtime Sounders coach Sigi Schmid his job.

The Sounders do lead the all-time series between the clubs, however, 7-4-3. This is their first-ever meeting in the postseason.

This is a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the entire MLS Cup playoff field. The Sounders closed on a 8-2-4 clip under interim coach Brian Schmetzer, while Sporting lost just one in the final two months.

The winner of Thursday’s match gets FC Dallas in the conference semifinal round, with third-seeded Los Angeles having already locked up a date with second-seeded Colorado on the other side of the bracket. It would mark the third straight year that Seattle and Dallas have faced off in that round of the playoffs.

Below are the lineups for both teams, with an unchanged Sounders starting XI from the squad that topped Salt Lake last Sunday — and with longtime captain Brad Evans again on the bench:

Seattle starting XI: Frei; Mears, Torres, Marshall, Jones; Alonso, Friberg; Roldan, Lodeiro, Fernandez; Morris. Sounders bench: Miller, Scott, Fisher, Evans, Kovar, Valdez, Gomez.

Kansas City starting XI v Seattle: Melia; Abdul-Salaam, Ellis, Besler, Sinovic; Feilhaber, Mustivar, Nagamura; Zusi, Dwyer, Espinoza. Sporting bench: Kann, Opara, Olum, Peterson, Coelho, Medranda, Hallisey.

Kickoff is set for 7:25 p.m. and will be televised nationally on both Fox Sports 1 and UniMas.