Share story

By

CHICAGO (AP) — A lawsuit alleges two former prosecutors conspired with a Chicago police sergeant and others to fabricate evidence that led to a wrongful murder conviction.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks $60 million in damages for Armando Serrano. He and co-defendant Jose Montanez were released last summer, after more than two decades in prison, when prosecutors dropped charges.

The lawsuit alleges former Detective Reynaldo Guevara and then-assistant state’s attorneys Matthew Coghlan and John Dillon collaborated to pressure a key witness into pinning the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas on Serrano.

Coghlan, now a judge, couldn’t be reached for comment. Dillon declined to comment.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Guevara has come under fire over allegations he bullied witnesses and framed innocent people in dozens of cases. He’s invoked his right against self-incrimination when questioned about the accusations.

The Associated Press