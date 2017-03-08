ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ordered a man charged with killing a caretaker at the Kentucky group home where he lived to undergo a competency evaluation.
Lindale Cunningham, who is 32, was charged in January with fatally stabbing 66-year-old Sally Berry at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.
His attorney, Jessica Schulte, requested on Tuesday that the evaluation take place at county jail. She called her client, who has been diagnosed with mental health issues including autism, “particularly vulnerable.”
The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2miSnph) reports the judge declined, citing the seriousness of the allegations, and ordered Cunningham taken to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange.
Prosecutor Eric Carr has expressed doubts about Cunningham’s competency and said he doesn’t expect the case to go to trial.
The judge set a competency hearing for May 9.
Information from: The News-Enterprise, http://www.thenewsenterprise.com
