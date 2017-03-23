ROME (AP) — Italy’s justice minister has reportedly asked officials to look into a case in which a court acquitted a man of raping a woman because she didn’t scream.
The Italian news agency ANSA said Thursday that Minister Andrea Orlando has asked ministry inspectors to begin checking into the case.
ANSA said a court in Turin had ruled last month that the woman’s saying “Enough!” to her colleague who allegedly raped her constituted too weak a reaction to prove that she was sexually attacked. The ruling specified she didn’t scream or ask for help.
Center-right Forza Italia opposition lawmaker Annagrazia Calabria decried the ruling, saying, “Certainly, you cannot punish the personal reaction of a woman terrified by what is happening to her.”
The ruling has also triggered an outcry by women’s groups.
