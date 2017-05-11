BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq and Algeria say they support the extension of oil production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers through the end of the year to try to boost prices.
In a joint press conference Thursday in Baghdad by the oil ministers of the two countries, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said “there might be new ideas to be presented” at an OPEC meeting on May 25, without providing further details.
Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, committed to reduce daily production by 210,000 barrels to 4.351 million barrels as part of a December agreement among major oil producers. That agreement stipulated a total reduction of 1.8 million barrels per day in the first six months of 2017.
Iraq relies on oil revenues for nearly 95 percent of its budget.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Silence on Mayor Ed Murray sent a loud message | Danny Westneat
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Boeing grounds 737 MAX planes over quality issue with engine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.