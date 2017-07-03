ROME (AP) — An Associated Press investigation finds the Vatican once authorized an inquiry of its showcase children’s hospital that revealed its mission was “more aimed at profit than on caring for children.”

For several weeks in early 2014, a secret Vatican-authorized task force of doctors and nurses from Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital found breaches of standard medical practice, heightened infection risk and management problems. Nine months later, a second Vatican investigation — led by a trio of American health professionals — inspected the hospital for three days and “disproved” the earlier findings, concluding the hospital was “best in class.”

Though the inquiries reached different conclusions, the AP found under Bambino Gesu’s past administration, children sometimes paid the price as the hospital expanded services and tried to make a money-losing Vatican enterprise profitable.