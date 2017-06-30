LITITZ, Pa. (AP) — Charges have again been filed against former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.
PennLive.com reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2stVdcl) that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for years and violating laws against selling wild venison.
Investigators found more than 300 pounds of deer heads and other parts at their restaurant, but Chun Eng denied selling deer meat. He says they used the meat to make soup for themselves.
The charges had been dropped in November after a witness decided not to testify.
Chun Eng previously pleaded guilty to restaurant violations and Shi Eng was fined after pleading guilty to selling deer parts from a van in New York City.
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com
