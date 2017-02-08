NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey church officials are looking to curtail a priest’s online political statements.
The Rev. Peter West of St. John’s Catholic Church in Orange has called Hillary Clinton an “evil witch” and former President Barack Obama a “bum” on Facebook and Twitter. He also has called moderate Islam “a myth” and expressed support for President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Newark archdiocese spokesman Jim Goodness told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2kHJ8hy ) in a statement that a priest doesn’t give up his freedom of expression when he’s ordained. But Goodness says West’s actions raise concerns. He says they will be addressed according to church protocols.
West declined to comment. He referred questions to the spokesman.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The priest is an anti-abortion activist who previously served as vice president for missions at the group Human Life International.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.