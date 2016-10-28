Schmetzer denied the claim from Sporting Kansas City's coach that he'd admitted Osvaldo Alonso should have been sent off during Thursday's playoff match.

The Sounders are still alive in the MLS Cup playoffs by virtue of a huge performance from goalkeeper Stefan Frei and Nelson Valdez’s late heroics against Sporting Kansas City on Thursday night.

If Seattle is to survive its two-leg series against top-seeded FC Dallas, however, interim Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer admitted Friday that he’s going to need more out of an attack that managed just a single shot on goal against SKC.

“Our touches are down between Jordan (Morris) and (Nicolas) Lodeiro,” Schmetzer said. “We’re trying to figure that out. It’s noticeable. Yes, we do (need to improve). Yes, we’re working on it. Some of it is personnel. When you lose (Clint) Dempsey, (Andreas) Ivanschitz, Brad (Evans) coming on as a sub, you lose some of it. But the personnel that we have must step up. They know our system. Need guy up.”

Ivanschitz, who is still recovering from a knee sprain, will miss at least the first leg of the Dallas series on Sunday, Schmetzer confirmed.

– Dempsey was on hand for Thursday night’s playoff game at Kansas City, a show of support from a player who has been ruled out for the remainder of 2016 with an irregular heartbeat.

“He’s part of the team,” Schmetzer said. “He comes into the locker room. That’s his locker room, too. He wants the team to win. He won’t come out to training, obviously, because he can’t train, but on games, he’s here. … Look, he’s got a heart condition. When he’s healthy, he’s around the team. He wants to be part of the team.”

– Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said in his postgame press conference that Schmetzer told him Osvaldo Alonso should have been red-carded midway through the second half of Thursday’s match — a claim Schmetzer flatly rejected on Friday afternoon.

“Here’s the deal with that. I’m going to answer that as honestly as I can,” Schmetzer said. “We always control the controllables. Whatever Pete says, that’s his business. I can’t address that. What I can address is that this league is a tough league. Until there is some form of instant replay, where we can go back and make calls correctly, whatever the opposing team, fans, whatever they say, emotional moment, whatever he’s trying to get at – I can’t control that.

“The fact of the matter is that referees have a tough job. They also make mistakes. We live and die sometimes by their calls. But I’m sure if you look back, I can look back at our history with Sporting KC, I remember in the Open Cup final, Zach Scott has his arm (tucked) inside and they get a penalty. Sig never complained about that. Pete did what he had to do. I’ve got the utmost respect for Pete and what he does for his club. That’s his business. My business is taking care of my guys.”