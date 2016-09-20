A yellow propane tank with wires had been left in the piece of furniture, police said.

Police are investigating an explosive device that was found in a piece of furniture at a yard sale in a Federal Way neighborhood.

KOMO-TV reports that a bomb squad blew up the device Monday night. It was so powerful it shook homes for several blocks, set off car alarms and rattled windows.

Theo Butler, the man who found the device, says his mother-in-law left an armoire out during a yard sale, but it started to rain a few days so ago so they brought it inside.

The cabinet was empty before the sale, but they discovered a yellow propane tank inside with wires connected to it.

Butler thought it was a bomb and called police.

Butler says the armoire was outside for about two weeks, so the device could have been put there any time.