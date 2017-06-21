CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian minister says U.S. officials are “in the final stages” of vetting up to 1,250 refugees rejected by Australia for resettlement in the United States.
The refugees are among hundreds of asylum seekers — mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka — who have been languishing for up to four years in immigration camps on the impoverished Pacific island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.
Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton said on Wednesday that U.S. State and Homeland Security Department officials should be commended for their effective work with the Australian, Papua New Guinea and Nauru governments to fulfill a promise by President Barak Obama’s administration to take up to 1,250 refugees off Australia’s hands.
Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
