1. Decompress after this long, tumultuous election season

Drink tea. Go for a walk. Make some delicious comfort food (hint: it rhymes with “chilled greez”). And take good care of your mental health — the Northwest Chocolate Festival may help with that.

2. Honor our veterans

Today is Veterans Day. Here are some discounts and freebies vets can enjoy at restaurants, museums and other businesses in the area. National and state parks are celebrating tomorrow with free admission for all. Be sure to thank any veterans you meet there.

3. Start planning your snow-sports season

Ski and snowboard season is right around the corner, and we’ve got you covered on the planning, from Whistler (without breaking the bank) to Oregon’s Timberline. You can find bargains at Newport High School’s annual Ski and Snowboard Swap this weekend.

4. Check out a new restaurant

There are six promising new restaurants in town, where you can find premium meats, an all-organic menu and possibly the best ramen of your life. Here’s where to find them, plus 16 other new restaurants.

5. And grab a drink, too

Check out the kitschy New Luck Toy in West Seattle, a bar complete with 180 ceiling lanterns, classic Sichuanese eats and pinball — and “inundated with bloggers and seemingly every foodie with an Instagram account.” Or head to this open bar in South Lake Union tomorrow.

Need more suggestions? Check out our 2016 Fall Arts Guide, a curated list of arts and entertainment around the city this season, and subscribe to our Weekender newsletter. Have a great weekend!