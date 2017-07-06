An investigation revealed that the 16-year-old boy and a friend were walking across the bridge when the older boy jumped over the railing, apparently thinking the two bridges were connected.
A 16-year-old is dead after jumping over a bridge railing and falling about 30 feet to a sandbar along the Puyallup River.
The Puyallup Police Department received a report at 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a juvenile who had fallen off one of the North Meridian Bridges.
Officials found a 16-year-old male who had suffered critical injures from the fall. He was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital where he died.
An investigation revealed that the 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old friend were walking across the bridge when the older boy jumped over the railing, apparently thinking the two bridges were connected. The two side-by-side bridges carry northbound and southbound traffic on North Meridian Street.
