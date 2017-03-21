The Seattle Times

Readers rave about Husky basketball, rant about Sounders purse policy

RAVE To the UW Huskies women’s basketball team’s amazing game against Oklahoma! Kelsey Plum and the rest of the team are so exciting to watch this season. Good luck in future playoff games. Husky women rock!

RANT To the absurd policy of not allowing purses bigger than 6 1/2 x 4 1/2 inches into CenturyLink Field for the Sounders game unless they’re in a 12 inch x 12 inch clear bag. How in the world does this make anyone safer? Rave to the kind fan standing in line next to us who let us put a purse into his clear bag so it would be allowed through the checkpoint, sparing us an hourlong wait to get confiscated purses back after the game.