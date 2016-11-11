NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the idea that Facebook influenced the outcome of the U.S. election is a “crazy idea.”
During an interview Thursday with “The Facebook Effect” author David Kirkpatrick, Zuckerberg responded to criticisms that Facebook helped spread misinformation by allowing for the sharing and re-sharing of fake news stories.
Zuckerberg says the idea that people voted the way they did because they saw a fake news story shows “profound lack of empathy” for people who voted for Donald Trump.
