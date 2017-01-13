LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zsa Zsa Gabor’s widower is defending himself for keeping his late wife’s ashes at his home instead of interring them at a cemetery.
Frederic Prinz von Anhalt tells People magazine that Gabor’s urn belongs to him and he’ll do what he wants with it. Von Anhalt tells the magazine he brought the ashes home and put them on his fireplace after Gabor’s Dec. 30 funeral, which he says is “a normal thing to do.”
But Gabor’s former publicist Edward Lozzi tells the magazine the star has a plot waiting for her at a Los Angeles cemetery next to her sister Eva Gabor and her daughter, Francesca.
Von Anhalt denies Lozzi ever represented Gabor and says he doesn’t know who he is.
Gabor died Dec. 18 at the age of 99.
