MEXICO CITY (AP) — When he read the script of the first “Sharknado”, Ian Ziering says he had his doubts.

The actor said in a recent interview that he told his wife that if he did the film, it would end his career.

Instead, it launched a TV movie franchise that continues to attract audiences around the globe, with “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” airing Sunday on Syfy.

The fifth film finds Ziering’s Fin Shepherd being called upon by governments around the world to fight “sharknados.”

This movie film in Europe, Asia and Australia and includes cameos by Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, and Clay Aiken.

Ziering says despite his initial doubts, he would only leave the franchise if his character got eaten and wasn’t able to chain saw his way out of the shark.