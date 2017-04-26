NEW YORK (AP) — YouTube is launching a new music competition series for emerging artists featuring Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo.
Ryan Seacrest Productions and Endemol Shine North America announced Wednesday that “Best.Cover.Ever” will debut on YouTube later this year.
Ludacris will host the series, where pop stars will give budding artists a chance to perform a cover of one of their songs. The winner will perform a duet version of the song with the star, which will debut on YouTube.
Fans can submit videos through May 19 for the first phase. The songs include Backstreet Boys’ “As Long As You Love Me,” Lovato’s “Confident” and Derulo’s “Trumpets.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Seattle area home-price hikes lead the U.S. again; even century-old homes commanding top dollar
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Lawyers for Mayor Ed Murray seeking sanctions against attorney for sex-assault accuser
- Girl, 17, linked to Seattle police shooting charged as an adult
Additional artist-participants will be announced at a later date.
____
Online:
https://thebestcoverever.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.