TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A young mother has died after her car was hit by a train in Alabama.
Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb tells news outlets that 21-year-old Savanna Lee Smith, of Moundville, was pronounced dead at the scene after the train collided with her SUV on Thursday morning in Tuscaloosa County. She was the vehicle’s only occupant.
The Tuscaloosa News (http://bit.ly/2jrkrVl ) reports that Smith had a 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.
Multiple agencies are investigating the crash.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
This is the second fatal train crash in the county this week. On Monday night, 20-year-old LSU student Katie Keogh was fatally struck by a train while walking back from a bar after the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
___
Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.