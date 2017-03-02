Daniela Vargas’ story is one of many that have circulated of families affected by immigration policies since President Donald Trump took office.

A 22-year-old woman who came to the United States from Argentina as a 7-year-old and was allowed to remain in the country under an Obama-era program was detained by immigration authorities after speaking at a news conference in Mississippi about her fears of being deported, her lawyer said Thursday.

The woman, Daniela Vargas, was picked up Wednesday when the car she was riding in was pulled over by officers shortly after leaving the news conference at City Hall in Jackson, Mississippi, the lawyer, Abigail Peterson, said in a telephone interview. The event was organized by attorneys, church leaders and the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance (MIRA) to raise awareness about the impact deportation and President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have on families.

An officer placed Vargas in handcuffs after telling her, “You know what we are here for,” Peterson said. Vargas was taken into custody and transferred to a detention center in Louisiana, where she was being held Thursday without bond.

Peterson said authorities told her Thursday that Vargas would be processed as a “visa-waiver overstay,” which means she would not be given a hearing and would be flown to Argentina.

“That could be in a few weeks,” Peterson said.

Vargas’ story is one of many that have circulated of families affected by immigration policies since Trump took office. Under the visa-waiver program, Vargas and her family were allowed to stay for only 90 days. By staying longer, they became ineligible for an immigration hearing, said L. Patricia Ice, the MIRA legal-project director.

In 2012, Vargas was allowed to stay in the United States under a program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The program, started by President Barack Obama, allows immigrant children who had mostly grown up in the United States to become eligible for work permits and grants permission to stay temporarily.

Peterson said that when Vargas was arrested Wednesday, she had two pending applications to renew her DACA status, which had expired, and her work permit.

United We Dream, a nonprofit group that advocates for the fair treatment of immigrants in the United States, said in a statement that Vargas’ DACA status had expired while she was saving up to pay a renewal fee of about $495. She worked as a manager in a small store, it said.

Peterson said she believed that the immigration authorities had followed Vargas from the news conference, where she had spoken about how her parents came to the United States when she was a child and gave her a “better life.” She then spoke about her studies and her dream to become a math teacher. Vargas also mentioned during the appearance that her father and brother had been detained last month.

“I was scared for my life,” she said at the event, according to The Associated Press.

Thomas Byrd, a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New Orleans, did not reply to a voicemail message Thursday seeking comment on Vargas’ case.

More than 750,000 people have been granted work permits and permission to stay under DACA. But Trump has given mixed messages over what he will do about the program, which he criticized during his campaign as an illegal amnesty, though in December, as president-elect, he said he would “work something out” for the recipients.

As president, he has referred to young immigrants like Vargas as those “incredible kids” and said he would deal with the matter with “great heart,” but he acknowledged the political difficulty of doing so. During a recent lunch with reporters before his speech before Congress this week, Trump suggested the possibility of citizenship for the people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

But for now, many are fighting arrest. Last month, Daniel Ramirez-Medina, who is a DACA recipient, was taken into custody by federal immigration agents who showed up at his home near Seattle to detain his father. His lawyers have now sued the federal government, arguing that he is being held in custody unconstitutionally.

Vargas’ arrest caught the eye of lawmakers. Among them was Dick Durbin of Illinois, a leading Democrat in the Senate.

Durbin said on Twitter that he was seeking more information about her case. “Disturbing that ICE may have followed her from an immigration news conference,” he wrote.