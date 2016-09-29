SALEM, N.H. (AP) — A 2-year-old New Hampshire girl is recovering at a Boston hospital after her 7-year-old sister accidentally ran over her while starting the family car.

Police say the girl’s mother told officers she gave her daughter permission to start the car around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 2003 Ford Focus was parked in front of the family’s apartment in Salem when the 7-year-old mistakenly put the vehicle into reverse and backed over her sister.

The toddler suffered broken bones in her legs as well as injuries to her chin, scalp, rib cage and upper right arm. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police say this isn’t the first time the 7-year-old was allowed to start the vehicle. They are considering filing criminal charges against the girls’ mother.