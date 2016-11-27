MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say a prominent young chess grandmaster has died after falling from a balcony apparently while undertaking the extreme sport of parkour.
The reports cited police as saying 20-year-old Yuri Eliseev died late Saturday after falling from the 12th story of his apartment building in Moscow.
Eliseev was the world under-16 chess champion in 2012 and was given grandmaster status at age 17.
The reports said Eliseev died while trying to reach the balcony of a neighboring apartment. He was described as a practitioner of parkour, which involves climbing, jumping to difficult perches and acrobatic moves.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- At Boeing’s 777X wing factory, robots get big jobs WATCH
- Huskies show Cougars who’s boss, bolster their case for playoff spot | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.