At 19, she’s barely old enough to vote.
But Mary-Pat Hector of Lithonia, Georgia, says her aspirations are much bigger than her age and she’s hoping Tuesday’s election is another step in her journey.
Hector, a Spelman College sophomore, is the youngest candidate in the race to fill one of five seats on the city council for the newly formed City of Stonecrest. Getting on the ballot, however, hasn’t been easy.
Her candidacy was challenged by an opponent who questioned her eligibility based on her age. Georgia law requires candidates to be at least 21 years old unless a city charter specifically makes an exception. However, the DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections ruled that Hector could run because Stonecrest’s charter doesn’t specifically mention an age restriction.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Huskies have resources, amenities to attract top candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Reports: Raiders 'strongly considering' pursuing retired Seahawk Marshawn Lynch
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.