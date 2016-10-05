BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A young bull moose has been taking in the sights of North Dakota’s capital city, visiting a mall, several backyards and even wandering in the grounds of the state Capitol.

Bismarck Animal Control officials estimate the animal, which was first spotted in Bismarck on Tuesday, is around a year old. The moose has drawn crowds wherever he goes, but police are warning onlookers to keep their distance because the wild animal is likely to be stressed and volatile.

City Animal Warden Ed Woodcock says it’s the time of year when moose mothers kick out their young. He says the animal likely wandered into the city from the nearby unincorporated communities of Baldwin or McKenzie.

Adult male moose — also known as elk — can weigh up to 1,500 lbs.