BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Yoga pants-wearing women plan to parade through a coastal Rhode Island town, protesting a man who says the outfits look tacky and ridiculous.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2enECTm ) women plan to hold a parade on Sunday in Barrington to show they can wear whatever they want.

Their outrage is in response to a letter that town resident Alan Sorrentino wrote to the Barrington Times about his dislike of yoga pants on “mature, adult women.”

Sorrentino wrote that yoga pants belong in the yoga studio and that it’s bizarre and disturbing to see women wear them in public. He says they should wear a “nice pair of tailored slacks” or jeans instead.

The women are calling his comments sexist and are planning to parade down his street.

