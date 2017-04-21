PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia storefront featured prominently in the “Rocky” films has been demolished.
The building was home to the fictional pet store where Rocky courted his eventual wife, Adrian. It was featured in several of the films and was a frequent stop on tours designed for Rocky fans.
Tour Guide Ben Caplan tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2oaZiFc ) he was taking a group there Thursday when he found construction crews tearing the building down.
The building, once a real pet shop, had been empty for several years.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Seahawks release 2017 schedule, will open season at Green Bay and play 4 prime-time games
___
Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.