SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s internationally-recognized government has created a committee to investigate allegations of human rights violations, a development that followed reports U.S. military interrogators worked with forces from the United Arab Emirates accused of torturing detainees in Yemen.

A copy of the order issued by Prime Minister Abdu Dagher was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

The six-member committee will be chaired by the justice minister and has 15 days to conclude its work and report its findings to Dagher.

The reports were revealed in an AP investigation that detailed a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for al-Qaida militants. American defense officials said U.S. forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in, or knowledge of, human rights abuses.