SANAA (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels say they have targeted a military ship belonging to the United Arab Emirates, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting them in the country.

Houthi officials said Saturday that the ship, carrying military equipment, was arriving from Eritrea’s Assab port.

It is the third ship belonging to the coalition to be targeted off Yemen’s western coast since the beginning of 2017.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing a statement by the coalition, said that Houthis used an explosives-laden boat to carry out the attack, adding that there were no casualties.

The coalition of mostly Arab Sunni countries has waged a campaign to dislodge the Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital and other areas in 2014, forcing the internationally-recognized government to flee the country.