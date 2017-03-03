SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials and residents say U.S. jets carried out dozens of airstrikes on al-Qaida targets overnight and in the past 48 hours in one of the lengthiest sustained campaigns inside the Arab country.
They said Friday that the strikes focused on a triangle-shaped mountainous region where three Yemeni provinces meet: Bayda, Shabwa, and Abyan.
They say casualty figures have been slow to emerge but that seven alleged al-Qaida militants were killed in strikes Thursday.
Residents in Shabwa say the strikes hit the town of Wadi Yabsham, where Saad Atef, al-Qaida’s No. 2. The residents and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to journalists.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
Sadek al-Jaouf, a Bayada tribal leader, says houses were bombed in Yakla district, the site of a U.S. raid last month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.