CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s foreign minister says it has asked for a “reassessment” of a U.S. raid last month that killed several women and children, but denies reports that his government has requested a suspension of American ground operations.
Abdul-Malik al-Mekhlafi said Wednesday that “Yemen continues to cooperate with the United States and continues to abide by all the agreements.” He added that the government “is involved in talks with the U.S. administration on the latest raid.”
He said reports that Yemen has demanded a halt to U.S. special operations are “not true.”
The Jan. 28 raid against al-Qaida militants in central Yemen killed several women and children. A Navy SEAL was also killed in the raid, and six U.S. soldiers were wounded.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.