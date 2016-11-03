BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to close some of its entrances and nearly all interior roads to prepare the park for winter
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2e71FUl ) reports the closures of the west, south and east entrances will begin Monday morning. The winter season of snowmobile and snowcoach travel starts Dec. 15.
The road from the park’s north entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City and Silver Gate will stay open all year, if weather allows. But officials say travel east of Cooke City over the Beartooth Pass is impossible from late fall to late spring.
The park urged visitors to keep their travel plans flexible in anticipation of road closures.
Most Read Stories
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
___
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.