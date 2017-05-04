FLINT, Mich. — The Michigan attorney general has dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Flint, Michigan, official who cooperated in a criminal investigation of the city’s lead-contaminated water.
Mike Glasgow appeared in court Thursday, a year after pleading no contest to neglect of duty. Prosecutors had indicated last year that he might get a break.
Glasgow was running the water plant in 2014 when Flint dropped out of a regional water system and began using untreated water from the Flint River. The water corroded old lead pipes and fixtures, and poisoned the water supply.
Glasgow had complained to state regulators that the water plant wasn’t ready. He still was accused of failing to perform duties required of a certified water plant operator.
