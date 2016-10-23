BOSTON (AP) — Yankee magazine and Boston’s public television station, WGBH, are teaming up to launch a new travel and lifestyles show exploring New England.

“Weekends With Yankee” is set to premiere nationwide on public television stations in April 2017.

The two media companies say filming will get underway later this month on 13 weekly half-hour episodes.

The producers say the documentary series will take viewers on “an insider’s exploration” from cities to far-flung countryside across the six-state region, which is a top destination for tourists from around the world. They say it will focus on unique attractions and “the hidden New England that only locals know.”

Emmy Award-winning TV travel host Richard Wiese will host the show, joined by Amy Traverso, a senior food editor at Dublin, New Hampshire-based Yankee. Traverso will share the recipes and flavors that spice the region’s food and dining scene.

“‘Weekends With Yankee’ will capture the region’s sights, scenes, sounds and tastes,” said Laurie Donnelly, director of lifestyle programming at WGBH Studio Six, in a statement. “WGBH is delighted to be collaborating with Yankee on this news series, guaranteed to appeal to audiences across America.”

Yankee publisher Brook Holmberg said the 81-year-old magazine is excited to venture into television and share “our insider’s guide to New England with viewers from coast to coast.”

WGBH is the nation’s largest producer of public broadcasting programs for TV and online, including “Frontline,” ”NOVA,” ”American Experience,” ”Masterpiece” and “Antiques Roadshow.” Wiese hosts the “Born to Explore” travel show, which debuted in 2011.

The series will give Boston-area viewers another taste of New England travel and food. The longstanding and popular show, “Chronicle,” airs weeknights on WCVB-TV.

___

Online:

http://www.newengland.com

http://www.wgbh.org