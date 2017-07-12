BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say 12 firefighters and one police officer have been injured when a yacht exploded in a port in the west German town of Minden.
The German news agency dpa reported that the firefighters were on the yacht to extinguish a smoldering fire early Wednesday, when the boat exploded.
The explosion was so severe that the yacht flew up several meters (feet) into the air and was completely destroyed. Two other boats nearby and a car on the port’s pier were also badly damaged.
One firefighter was severely injured. The reason for the explosion wasn’t immediately clear.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- After spending 9 months alone in mountains, lost dog is home
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- Gunman killed during Bainbridge Island standoff battled depression, lost job