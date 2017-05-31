GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has been released from a hospital after undergoing emergency gallbladder surgery over the weekend.

Press Secretary Max D’Onofrio says the 73-year-old Republican was discharged Wednesday from Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.

He says Enzi is feeling much better and is back to work, although with a lighter schedule than normal.

Enzi has been a senator since 1997 and is now chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.