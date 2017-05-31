GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi has been released from a hospital after undergoing emergency gallbladder surgery over the weekend.
Press Secretary Max D’Onofrio says the 73-year-old Republican was discharged Wednesday from Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
He says Enzi is feeling much better and is back to work, although with a lighter schedule than normal.
Enzi has been a senator since 1997 and is now chairman of the Senate Budget Committee.
Most Read Stories
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Tesla’s Model X misses out on nation’s SUV hunger
- Seattle housing market tops nation in bidding wars and price gains