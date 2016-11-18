Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a baby boy whose disappearance prompted an unsuccessful police search of a Colorado landfill this month for his remains.

Authorities still haven’t found the body of 13-month-old Silas Ojeda.

Twenty-three-year-old Logan Rogers pleaded guilty at his arraignment in Cheyenne Friday. He faces up to 20 years in prison at a later sentencing.

Prosecutors have agreed to drop a second charge accusing Rogers of endangering the child by exposing him to methamphetamine.

Rogers told Judge Thomas Campbell he was living with Silas’ mother in Cheyenne and that the boy died after falling off a counter.

Police said Rogers told them he disposed of Silas’ body in a trash bin.

District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says the investigation is not over.

BEN NEARY