BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County authorities have identified a 32-year-old Wyoming man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with police officers in a Montana hotel.

Deputy Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Friday that Kyle W. Killough of Gillette, Wyoming, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Billings police say Killough entered the clerk’s office at the Days Inn before dawn Thursday with a handgun. Both the clerk and officers said he was acting strangely and saying things that didn’t make sense.

When police arrived, they say he refused orders to drop the weapon and was shot three times after turning toward officers with the gun.

The officer who shot Killough was put on paid leave pending an investigation to be led by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.