NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at a Manhattan construction site dug up what appeared to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb, but turned out to be a time capsule from a New York City nightclub that helped launch Madonna’s career.
Police determined quickly that the device was not dangerous after crews found it Wednesday in the Flatiron section of Manhattan. It turns out the capsule was buried in 1985 by clubgoers and bartenders from the club Danceteria. Former owner John Argento told the Daily News of New York he bought it for $200 at an Army Navy store on Canal Street. He says the capsule was “an excuse to throw a party.”
Madonna was a regular at the club in the early 1980s and performed there. It closed in 1986.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com