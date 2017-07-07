LONDON (AP) — A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.
Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, “is currently undergoing more scans this morning.”
Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set’s opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.
In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women’s doubles.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis