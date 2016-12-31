NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal says one of its reporters was detained in Turkey for nearly three days before authorities allowed him to leave the country.
Editor Gerard Baker says in a statement Saturday that national security reporter Dion Nissenbaum was prohibited from calling his family, editors or a lawyer while in custody.
A newspaper spokesman says Nissenbaum’s detention was likely related to Turkey’s ban on reporting Islamic State terror group videos. He wouldn’t comment further.
A top Turkish official recently warned journalists against sharing a video that allegedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive. The Turkish Consulate General in New York hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.
A State Department spokesman says officials are aware of Nissenbaum’s case but couldn’t discuss it.
Nissenbaum tells The Journal he was treated well while detained.
