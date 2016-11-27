BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two people have died and a third has been critically injured in a wrong-way crash on Long Island.
It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in Brookhaven.
Suffolk County police say 23-year-old Kevin Melgar, of Brentwood, was driving a sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway when he crashed into a van.
Police say Melgar and the van’s driver, Ozcan Ayyidiz, were killed. A passenger in the van was critically wounded.
A Suffolk County police officer was also injured at the crash scene after a street sweeper careened through a road barrier and crashed into the back of his police car. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the street sweeper fell asleep at the wheel. He was issued several traffic citations.
This story has been corrected to say that the car was going eastbound in westbound lanes.
